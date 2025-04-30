Jarrell Miller Bails on Fabio Wardley Fight in Last-Minute Shock Withdrawal

In surprising news, it has been reported by multiple sources that Jarrell Miller has pulled out of his scheduled June fight with Fabio Wardley. At rime of writing, no official reason has been given as to just why “Big Baby’ has removed himself from the fight that was all set for Wardley’s hometown of Ipswich.

Miller may be injured, maybe not, we just don’t know. Reports say Wardley will still fight on June 7, and that a replacement opponent is now being looked for. Miller was of course talking a great fight in the run-up to his date with the unbeaten Wa, the New Yorker sating he was going to “f@@k Wardley up real bad” Now, disappointingly, we will not get to see what would have happened when the two men got into the ring.

It will be interesting to see who is brought in to replace Miller here, this with a little over a month until fight night. As for Miller, it’s unclear where he goes from here, as at age 36 he might not get rid many more big fight opportunities.

Again, it’s a real mystery why Miller has pulled out of this fight .