Former WBO Cruiserweight Champ Chris Billam-Smith Edges Brandon Glanton In Gruelling Battle – Boxing Results

Tonight, in what proved to be a good start to the heavily hyped Chris Eubank Junior-Conor Benn card at Tottenham, cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Brandon Glanton gave us a gruelling, thoroughly engrossing 12-round battle. The two men gave their all, and the fight was fought at a hot pace early, with the action holding up to the bitter end.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

After 36 minutes of warfare, former WBO cruiserweight champ “CBS” won via unanimous decision, the scores being 116-113, 116-112, and 116-112. Now 21-2(13), the 34-year-old from Bournemouth bounces back from his defeat at the hands of Gilberto Ramirez. Glanton of Atlanta pressed the action all night long, and he made it a close affair, but he came up short and is now 20-3(17).

There was some trash-talk in the lead-up to tonight’s card opener, with it coming from Glanton, and the visiting fighter really did put the pressure on CBS from the opening bell. 33-year-old Glanton, known as “Bulletproof,” pushed Billam-Smith back, often into the ropes, and it was his fight. Some of the rounds were close and pretty tough to score, but by the middle rounds, CBS was open-mouthed and clearly feeling it.

There was some fierce trading at times, and the inside stuff was suiting Glanton. To his credit, his left eye showing some damage, CBS came on strong in the later rounds. This was when Glanton appeared to be out of ideas and was just walking forward. CBS had plenty of success with his uppercut to the head, while when there was distance between the two warriors, it was Billam-Smith’s fight, his left jab scoring for him.

But Glanton would not leave CBS alone, and he pushed the former champ hard. It was a close fight, perhaps a one or two-point fight in the opinion of some viewers. But CBS deserved the win, tonight’s scores not being a case of home cooking, even if all three judges were British.

CBS may need a good rest after tonight’s tough one, as may Glanton, who can come again for sure. Can CBS rule again as a world champion, or have all those hard nights taken too much out of him? Both men embraced at the bell, with plenty of mutual respect shown, and apologies issued.

Two tough men, each showing a great chin over the course of 12 entertaining rounds.