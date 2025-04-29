30 Years Ago Today: The Chilling KO Vincent Pettway Scored Over Simon Brown

On this day 30 years ago, boxing fans witnessed a truly chilling knockout. It was in Landover, Maryland, that the KO took place, in a fight between 154-pounders Vincent Pettway and Simon Brown. A savage fight was soon underway, with both men hitting the canvas. Pettway, the defending IBF super-welterweight champ, was not really a fighter who sprang to mind when fans thought of a big puncher, yet the force of his blow would soon leave Brown, a former welterweight champion, in horrifically bad shape.

In round six, Pettway of Baltimore decked the Jamaican, who was known for his toughness as well as his skill and talent. A wicked left hook crashed into Brown’s exposed jaw, and down he went, hard and on his back. To the shock of all onlookers, Brown, with his eyes shut, then continued throwing slow-motion punches as he was prostrate. Pettway later said he feared his opponent was having some sort of seizure.

It really was, and is, a graphic reminder of how dangerous the sport of boxing is, and how damaging a well-placed punch can prove to be as far as another’s man’s central nervous system is concerned Thankfully, Brown was not seriously injured, with the former champ making a full recovery and even fighting on for a time. The loss to Pettway marked the first time Brown was ever stopped.

Pettway may well have scored THE KO of the 1990s. Today, having been viewed many millions of times on YouTube, Pettway KO6 Brown is the stuff of legend. It really is a nasty knockout to watch unfold. All these years later.

Pettway, a very underrated fighter who fought the best, including Brown, Gianfranco Rosi, Paul Vaden, and Terry Norris, retired in 2002, with a 43-7-1(32) record. Brown also rumbled with some great fighters, including Pettway, Tyrone Trice, Buddy McGirt, Terry Norris, Aaron Davis, and Bernard Hopkins. Brown retired in 2000, this at 47-12(34).

Together, Pettway and Brown gave us one heck of a violent slugfest.