Arnold Barboza Jr. Kenneth Sims Jr. Make Weight At 147

Arnold Barboza Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. both made weight Friday for their welterweight main event in Anaheim, but the comments from each fighter suggested the move to 147 is more than a temporary change. Barboza came in at 146.2 pounds, and Sims weighed 146.6, and both men spoke about the division as if it could reset their momentum after difficult outings at 140.

Sims sounded especially direct at the weigh-in. The Chicago contender said he is finished with narrow fights and disputed scorecards and expects his performances to leave no doubt going forward. He described the move to welterweight as a real step in his career rather than a short experiment, saying the extra weight should allow a stronger version of himself to appear than the one fans saw during his run at junior welterweight.

Barboza sounded equally comfortable with the change. The former interim titleholder said the weight felt good and looked relaxed on the scale as he prepares to headline close to home in Southern California. After competing in major fights across different countries, Barboza spoke about how meaningful it is to return to a big stage in front of local fans.

Both fighters are coming off losses and need a convincing win to keep themselves relevant in the crowded welterweight picture. That reality gives the fight a simple storyline. One of them will prove the move to 147 came at the right moment, while the other may leave still searching for answers.

The Honda Center card includes several recognizable names. Gabriela Fundora defends her undisputed flyweight championship, Oscar Collazo puts his unified minimumweight titles on the line, and Alexis Rocha meets former champion JoJo Diaz in another welterweight clash.