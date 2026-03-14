“When you become the IBF champion or the WBC champion, your money goes up,” Haney said during the conversation InsideRingShow. “That’s why we pay these sanctioning fees.”

The former undisputed junior welterweight champion described the belts as more than symbolic recognition. From a fighter’s perspective, he said, holding a world title still influences negotiations and increases the financial opportunities that follow.

Champions are typically required to pay sanctioning fees based on their purse for title fights. The payments have long drawn criticism from fighters and fans, who argue that the number of belts in the sport has grown while the fees attached to them remain significant.

Haney suggested the system continues to exist because it still benefits fighters in practical ways. A recognized championship can lead to higher purses and better opportunities when the next fight is negotiated.

That explanation offered a view from inside the business side of boxing. While sanctioning bodies remain a frequent target for criticism, fighters continue pursuing the same titles because promoters, networks, and opponents still treat those belts as valuable currency in negotiations.

Haney’s comments also reflected a reality many fighters acknowledge privately. Even those who complain about sanctioning fees often continue chasing titles because championships remain tied to television opportunities, main event positions, and the largest purses available in the sport.