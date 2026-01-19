Speaking with Sky Sports, the Matchroom promoter framed Fury’s comeback as a positive for the sport rather than a surprise. Whatever history sits between them, Hearn said he simply likes seeing Fury back in the gym and thinking about big fights again.

“He’s inspiring me with his training,” Hearn said. “I love the fact that he’s back in boxing. I think he’s brilliant for the game. He can be involved in some huge fights. And by the way, he’s still in his prime.”

That last line is doing a lot of work, but it also reflects how Fury is still viewed in the heavyweight picture. The 37-year-old has not fought since December 2024, when he lost a close decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, seven months after their first tight encounter. Those two defeats did not come against fringe contenders. They came against the man who now sits alone at the top of the division.

Fury’s last victory, over Francis Ngannou in October 2023, raised more questions than it answered. Since then, he has been absent from the ring for more than a year following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, making this latest return feel less like a routine comeback and more like a genuine restart.

Those defeats did not come against fringe contenders. They came against the man who now sits alone at the top of the division. And when Fury was last seen against Usyk, he did not look finished. He looked competitive at the highest level, capable of winning rounds and forcing difficult moments.

That is the version of Fury Hearn is talking about. Not an unbeaten force. Not a novelty act. A proven heavyweight who remains relevant as long as he chooses to be active.

Fury is expected to return in April, though nothing has been formally announced. For now, the important part is simpler. Tyson Fury is back in training, back in the conversation, and back on the board for promoters who understand how quickly heavyweight windows close.