Teofimo Lopez has always trusted the underdog version of himself more than any other. When expectations dip, he believes his instincts sharpen, and against Shakur Stevenson on January 31, that is the version he is once again trying to summon.
In the build-up, Lopez has leaned hard into the idea that being overlooked brings out his best. It is a familiar argument, one he has returned to repeatedly as the margins in his career have tightened. The issue is not the belief itself, but how selectively the history is being framed.
Lopez’s defining win came in 2020 against Vasiliy Lomachenko, a smaller fighter coming off shoulder surgery and nearing the end of his physical peak. The upset was legitimate and decisive, but it was also specific. Since then, the results against fighters closer to their prime have told a different story.
Against Jamaine Ortiz, Lopez struggled to assert control over long stretches. Against Sandor Martin, he dropped rounds and looked short of ideas when exchanges refused to open up. In both fights, the same limitation surfaced. When opponents deny rhythm and refuse risk, Lopez has difficulty imposing one of his own.
That challenge becomes more severe against Stevenson.
Stevenson’s style is narrow and fencing based, built on distance, touch, and denial rather than engagement. He closes lanes quickly and has little interest in satisfying an opponent’s urge to trade. Beating him requires sustained patience and clarity, not emotional surges.
Speaking with DAZN, Lopez framed the fight as a mental test more than a technical one.
“The mentality part of it is going to really be the key moment for who wins that night,” Lopez said. “People say I perform best when people underestimate me. Although partially it can be true, I think I just always had it in me.”
He also questioned Stevenson’s reputation for defensive control.
“I’m going to show everyone his defense is not as immaculate like they say it is,” Lopez said. “That’s my job, is to show the true flaws that the world cannot see.”
The confidence has always been there. The ask this time is heavier.
To beat Stevenson, Lopez has to control rounds without forcing moments that are not available. He has to stay disciplined when frustration sets in and accept small wins over highlight chances. Those qualities have not consistently appeared since his Lomachenko victory.
Lopez can talk himself into this version of the fight. On January 31, he has to show it exists.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- After Years of Waiting, Shakur Stevenson Meets Teofimo Lopez
- Dalton Smith Targets Unification With Lopez-Stevenson Winner
- Teofimo Lopez Signals He’s Ready to Bend the Rules to Beat Shakur
- Ali Was A Hero Inside And Outside The Ring
- Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo Leads Three-Fight Card at UFC Apex on Friday
- Cruz vs. Muratalla live on DAZN this Saturday
Last Updated on 01/19/2026