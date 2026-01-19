Lopez’s defining win came in 2020 against Vasiliy Lomachenko, a smaller fighter coming off shoulder surgery and nearing the end of his physical peak. The upset was legitimate and decisive, but it was also specific. Since then, the results against fighters closer to their prime have told a different story.

Against Jamaine Ortiz, Lopez struggled to assert control over long stretches. Against Sandor Martin, he dropped rounds and looked short of ideas when exchanges refused to open up. In both fights, the same limitation surfaced. When opponents deny rhythm and refuse risk, Lopez has difficulty imposing one of his own.

That challenge becomes more severe against Stevenson.

Stevenson’s style is narrow and fencing based, built on distance, touch, and denial rather than engagement. He closes lanes quickly and has little interest in satisfying an opponent’s urge to trade. Beating him requires sustained patience and clarity, not emotional surges.

Speaking with DAZN, Lopez framed the fight as a mental test more than a technical one.

“The mentality part of it is going to really be the key moment for who wins that night,” Lopez said. “People say I perform best when people underestimate me. Although partially it can be true, I think I just always had it in me.”

He also questioned Stevenson’s reputation for defensive control.

“I’m going to show everyone his defense is not as immaculate like they say it is,” Lopez said. “That’s my job, is to show the true flaws that the world cannot see.”

The confidence has always been there. The ask this time is heavier.

To beat Stevenson, Lopez has to control rounds without forcing moments that are not available. He has to stay disciplined when frustration sets in and accept small wins over highlight chances. Those qualities have not consistently appeared since his Lomachenko victory.

Lopez can talk himself into this version of the fight. On January 31, he has to show it exists.