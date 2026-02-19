A notice attached to the post states that only mentioned accounts can reply, preventing the general public from commenting directly beneath the announcement. The post showed Turki holding the belt alongside Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan, presenting the championship as part of the Zuffa Boxing project.

Replies Limited on Original Post

Reactions to the belt reveal appeared across reposts and related posts, including coverage shared by Ring Magazine’s account. Users responded outside Turki’s original post, where reply access remained open.

The belt carries the words “Zuffa Boxing Champion” and represents the promotion’s plan to introduce its own championship structure. Turki described it as the first belt connected to the project.

Turki has continued posting on X following the announcement, sharing additional comments connected to the meeting in Las Vegas.

No fighters or championship bouts connected to the Zuffa Boxing belt have been announced.