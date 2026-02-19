Turki Alalshikh restricted replies to his X post unveiling the Zuffa Boxing belt, while reactions to the announcement appeared across other posts and reposts
Turki Alalshikh has limited replies to his X post unveiling the new Zuffa Boxing championship belt, restricting responses to accounts he mentioned.
A notice attached to the post states that only mentioned accounts can reply, preventing the general public from commenting directly beneath the announcement. The post showed Turki holding the belt alongside Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan, presenting the championship as part of the Zuffa Boxing project.
Replies Limited on Original Post
Reactions to the belt reveal appeared across reposts and related posts, including coverage shared by Ring Magazine’s account. Users responded outside Turki’s original post, where reply access remained open.
The belt carries the words “Zuffa Boxing Champion” and represents the promotion’s plan to introduce its own championship structure. Turki described it as the first belt connected to the project.
Turki has continued posting on X following the announcement, sharing additional comments connected to the meeting in Las Vegas.
No fighters or championship bouts connected to the Zuffa Boxing belt have been announced.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Brandon Figueroa Gets Riyadh Call Right After Title Win
- Turki Alalshikh Is Running Boxing Right Now — and Nobody Else Is Close
- Turki Alalshikh’s Visit Confirms Canelo Alvarez’s Remaining 2 Contract Fights
- Mario Barrios Admits Defensive Flaws Forced Trainer Change Before Ryan Garcia Fight
- Eddie Hearn calls Zuffa boxing shows “absolute dogs**t”
- Bill Haney says Shakur Stevenson’s style favors Devin Haney fight
Last Updated on 02/19/2026