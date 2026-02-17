The fight will stream live on DAZN and will determine the next challenger for unified champion Dmitry Bivol, who is expected to return soon after recovering from back surgery. The WBO had previously ordered Smith to face Morrell to preserve his interim champion status and establish a clear mandatory contender.

Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) has not fought since February 2025, when he defeated Joshua Buatsi by decision in Riyadh. That win secured his interim title and placed him in line for a world title opportunity. However, the Morrell order required Smith to defend his position before advancing to a full championship fight.

WBO mandatory finally moves forward

Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) last fought in July, defeating Imam Khataev by split decision. The Cuban contender had earlier faced David Benavidez in a high-profile bout, losing by decision but remaining positioned as a leading contender at 175 pounds.

The WBO interim title exists to ensure an active mandatory challenger is available when a unified champion cannot immediately defend against all required opponents. Smith secured that position with his victory over Buatsi, but the organization moved to enforce a defense against Morrell to maintain the integrity of its mandatory order.

This fight will also mark Smith’s first appearance in Liverpool since moving into the light heavyweight division, giving him the opportunity to defend his interim title in front of a home crowd. Smith has fought primarily in Saudi Arabia and the United States in recent years.

The Smith-Morrell matchup had been discussed for months without an official date, creating uncertainty around the interim title and the WBO’s mandatory process. With the date now finalized, both fighters have a defined path forward in the division.

The winner is expected to move into position to challenge Bivol for the WBA, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles, making the April 18 bout a key step in determining the division’s next championship fight.