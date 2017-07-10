You don’t say! “Money” is having money problems? Mayweather asks IRS for time to pay his taxes

If superstar/moneybags Floyd Mayweather Junior ever runs the risk, or is currently running the risk, of going broke, then what chance have we mere mortals got! Fans may have read the recent story that informs us how the 40 year old great, who has earned an estimated $700 million during his boxing career – $220 million alone from the 2015 Manny Pacquiao “Fight of The Century” – has asked the IRS for time to pay his 2015 tax bill until after he picks up the expected payday bonanza he will get from his August “Super Fight” with MMA’s Conor McGregor.

According to a piece on ESPN.com, Mayweather filed a Tax Court petition on July 5, asking if he might be allowed a reprieve until after the August 26 blockbuster (a blockbuster financially speaking) McGregor showdown. Apparently, although Mayweather is, as they say, loaded, he is “restricted and somewhat illiquid.”

How crazy is this?





How on earth can Mayweather, or anyone else who has earned over $700 million, need “time to pay!?”

Okay, great fighters and greatly-rich fighters – as well as other sportsmen – have suffered the ignominy of going broke over the years; but Mayweather? How! We all know about “Money’s” lavish lifestyle (and, oh, how might that nickname of Floyd’s come back to haunt him!), what with him owning flash sports cars, to the tune of a hundred, many of which he doesn’t even drive – but still, how can Mayweather be in money trouble?

Maybe, if he is indeed in dire straights cash-wise, this is the reason Floyd has taken the bout with McGregor. Most still see this upcoming contest as a no contest, with Floyd’s superb boxing skills leaving boxing novice McGregor with just about no chance, but maybe, just maybe, if his main motive for taking the fight is to get him out of a financial hole, Mayweather could be in trouble.

Certainly, McGregor will have something to say about this apparent cash flow news on the part of his rival. Is Mayweather fighting for the love of fighting, or is he simply fighting for the dollars (yes, many fans claim this was the case all along)?





At the very least, this somewhat shocking news will give McGregor a boost. Some fans have always said Floyd will end up broke one day. Sadly, he may well do so.