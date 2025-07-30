Abdullah Mason’s Advice: Why Brian Norman Jr. Must Be Relentless Against “Smart” Devin Haney

Abdullah Mason says WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. is going to have go after a “smart” Devin Haney for him to win in their co-feature fight on November 22nd in Riyadh.

Haney’s “Smart” Fight Strategy

Lightweight contender Mason states that Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) will “Do whatever it takes to win.” To decode that cryptic comment, Abdullah likely means that Devin will run, hold frequently, mostly jab, and use a stiff arm to prevent Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) from getting close enough to land one of his big power shots.

What we don’t see is Haney standing in the pocket against Norman Jr., like he did against Ryan Garcia last year. That was a disaster for Devin, as his chin failed him repeatedly, with him getting dropped three times.

“He’s going to have to be focused and take advantage of every moment inside the ring,” said Abdullah Mason to Sean Zittel, when asked if Brian Norman Jr. needs to cut off the ring on Devin Haney to win on November 22nd. “He [Norman Jr.] can’t take no setbacks. Devin Haney is a smart fighter. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”

As you can see, Abdullah is speaking in generalities, sounding like a politician not wanting to ruffle the feathers of his constituents. He’s sparred with Haney in the past. So, it’s not a surprise that he’s choosing to be careful with his words.

Norman Jr. Needs Relentless Focus

The reality is, Norman Jr. will need to chase Haney around all night, cut off the ring, and fight through the constant tie-ups that Devin will initiate whenever he gets close. He’ll also need help from the referee to police Haney’s illegal stiff arms because it’ll be difficult for him to get close enough to punch if Devin has his left arm extended far out in front of him to use to push off.

“Brian Norman has got to come and get it for sure. Although he’s a world champion, he can’t relax. Devin Haney is going to do what it takes to win. Brian Norman is going to have to do the exact same thing,” said Mason.