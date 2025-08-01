Joshua Buatsi Joins Queensberry Promotions: Future Fights Live on DAZN

Light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi has signed with Queensberry Promotions and will now have his fights streamed live on the DAZN app.

Buatsi Joins Queensberry DAZN

The 2016 Olympian Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) is coming off a loss to Callum Smith and will need to be rebuilt. He’d also struggled in his previous fight, battling to a narrow 12-round split decision win over Willy Hutchinson last September. Those two fights may have taken the best out of the 32-year-old Buatsi.

Buatsi’s new promoter, Frank Warren, believes there’s a possibility of him fighting the winner of the November 22nd fight between WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde. That might not be ideal for Buatsi, who would be out of place going up against the ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez after the way he looked against Callum and Hutchinson.

Frank Warren’s Buatsi Vision

“I am delighted to bring Joshua on board with us at Queensberry and to showcase him on DAZN,” said promoter Frank Warren. “The light heavyweights possess so much quality, and Josh will be a major mover in the division and right in the mix for world title contention.

“When Bivol and Beterbiev settle their trilogy sequence, the division should open up and there will be massive fights to be made. There is also the Benavidez-Yarde world title fight coming up in Riyadh, and Josh will be a natural candidate to take on the winner.”

Targeting Bivol Beterbiev Winner

Warren needs to angle Buatsi toward the winner of the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev 3 trilogy match. At least by fighting one of them, Buatsi would get a big payday in losing. He wouldn’t make the same kind of cash going up against Benavidez.

Unless #6 WBC and #7 WBO Buatsi builds himself back up by beating some of the top 175-lb contenders, he wouldn’t rate getting a crack at the Bivol-Beterbiev III winner. Other fighters are more worthy of fighting whoever emerges as the winner.

Buatsi needs to beat these fighters to redeem himself

David Morrell

Callum Smith

Imam Khataev

Arlen Lopez

Oleksander Gvozdyk