Filip Hrgovic’s Disregard for David Adeleye: “Nothing Impresses Me” – Heavyweight Clash Preview

Filip Hrgovic says there’s “nothing about David Adeleye that impresses” him going into their 10-round heavyweight fight on DAZN PPV on August 16th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The highly ranked #2 WBO contender Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) says he was given a “good offer” to face the British heavyweight Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) on the undercard of Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte, and he accepted it.

Hrgovic Dismisses Adeleye

Hrgovic views the clash against #9 WBO-ranked Adeleye as a good one to stay active. Other than that, it’s not a big deal for him. He views Adeleye, 28, as not in his class, and most fans would agree. He’s a domestic-level heavyweight who has been chosen to attract more attention from UK fans, who are familiar with him.

Hrgovic’s Easy Prey

The London, England native Adeleye has not beaten any notable fighters during his six-year professional career. He stepped up once to world-class in 2023 and was knocked out by Fabio Wardley in the second round. Adeleye has since returned to fighting low-level opposition, besting Jeamie Tshikeva and Solomon Dacres.

“I was a little bit surprised. It’s a good fight. When they offered it to me, I said, ‘Yes. It’s a good opponent,'” said Filip Hrgovic to the Stomping Ground about his fight against David Adeleye on August 16th “Nothing impresses me about him.

“I think he’s a decent fighter and a good name. It’s good for me to get in the ring after the Joe Joyce fight to get activity. I got a good offer, and it’s a good fight for me,” said Hrgovic.

Filip, 33, is coming off back-to-back unimpressive showings against Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois. He was stopped in eight rounds by Dubois last year. Against Joyce, 39, Hrgovic labored to a lackluster 10-round unanimous decision win last April.

“No. I faced much harder punchers,” said Hrgovic when asked if Adeleye is one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division. “It’s not only about power. It’s about skill, timing, and speed.”

Hrgovic’s Career Crossroads

If Hrgovic loses this fight, he’ll need to decide whether it’s time to retire because he’s not facing one of the better heavyweights in the division. Getting beaten by the likes of Adeleye would mean that Hrgovic won’t be getting a title shot against any of the champions—his payday opportunities will diminish.