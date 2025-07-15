Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2: Rematch Buzz

There’s a lot of speculation about a Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 rematch if Pacquiao is victorious in his title challenge against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday. Lance Pugmire reports that Mayweather, 48, will be ringside for Pacquiao-Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather-Pacquiao Rematch Speculation

If Pacquiao wins, there’s a possibility that Floyd will enter the ring to call him out for a rematch. It’s a fight that Manny (62-8-2, 39 KOs) wouldn’t say no to, as he’d asked Mayweather for years for a rematch after losing to him in 2015. If ‘Money May’ is finally ready to fight him 10 years later, he would surely agree.

Second Fight: Fan Interest Low?

There’s a lot of money to be made for Mayweather and Pacquiao in a second fight. However, it likely wouldn’t be anywhere near what they received in their ‘Fight of the Century’ clash in 2015. Mayweather received an estimated $210 million in a 60/40 split with Pacquiao.

Manny made $160 million. There wouldn’t be enough fan interest in a second fight between 48-year-old Mayweather and 46-year-old Pacquiao for them to enjoy the same kind of dough they got a decade ago.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios: Rematch Stakes

A rematch won’t happen between the two aging superstars if Pacquiao loses to WBC welterweight champion Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs). Although Manny has looked good shadowboxing and hitting mitts, it could be a different story when he gets inside the ring and begins taking hits from Barrios.

Pacquiao got worked over by the Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo last year in an exhibition match on July 28, 2024. Anpo worked Manny over, and looked like he had him in trouble. This was not the same Pacquiao that fans had remembered. Now, a year has passed, and Pacquiao is fighting a much better fighter than Anpo this Saturday.

Mayweather hasn’t fought a professional bout since knocking out former UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017. Since 2018, Floyd has taken part in eight exhibition boxing matches against low-level opposition. He’s looked noticeably slower and nowhere near his prime.