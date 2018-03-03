Wilder says Luis Ortiz “has much more boxing skills than he [Wladimir Klitschko] did”

It’s all about Luis Ortiz tonight for WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder. At least it should be. Wilder had better fully understand how dangerous the unbeaten Cuban southpaw is to his career and to his hopes of getting that big, big mega-fight with Anthony Joshua. Yet as the Ortiz fight nears, with just hours to go, it seems Wilder is thinking about Joshua quite a bit.

In speaking with Sky Sports, Wilder said Joshua would be “foolish” to not tune into the fight tonight, and that he himself would be watching if AJ were in action. This is the big test for Wilder, so say the experts, and the question was asked, is Ortiz a bigger, better testing opponent than Wladimir Klitschko was for Joshua – which heavyweight champion will hold the more impressive big-fight win should Wilder defeat Ortiz in New York?





Wilder says he feels Ortiz has better boxing skills compared to the now retired Klitschko.

“I don’t know who’s the most dangerous one out of those two,” Wilder said in response to the Ortiz/Klitschko comparison. “You can’t say one is more than the other, because one had a more solid career than the other one. Ortiz never really had the opportunity to prove himself against the best, just like me. I tell you this though: Ortiz definitely had more fundamental skills than Wladimir Klitschko. Wladimir may be a bit stronger, but it’s hands down, Luis Ortiz has much more boxing skills than he did.”

It’s almost certain the majority of fight fans will disagree with Wilder in this, as Klitschko, who achieved so much and combated all manner of styles with his own admirable skills, is so revered by fans. Still, how skilled is Ortiz? The southpaw has a fine amateur background of course, and he has picked up plenty of tricks over the years. Ortiz can punch with the best of them, that’s for sure.

In his acid test, or if you prefer, his gut-check, AJ had to get off the floor from a heavy knockdown and battle through serious fatigue and pain. Which of these await Wilder – and Ortiz – in tonight’s fascinating fight?





As for Joshua, you can bet he will be tuning in, big fight fan that he is. No-one wants to miss this one – a genuine 50/50 match-up between two hard-hitting big men. Although Wilder surprised quite a few people at the weigh-in, coming in at just 214 pounds. Could the weight prove to be a big factor in New York?