Jake Paul Wants To Fight Deontay Wilder...Seriously!

Jake Paul seems to really and truly want to get into the ring with a big‑name heavyweight, this so as he can test his skills against a big puncher of a former world champion. That or Paul has a death‑wish. We’ve heard Paul talk about not only wanting to fight Anthony Joshua but with him stating that the fight is “likely for next year,” and now, as per an interview Malik Scott gave with Thunderpick, Paul is 100 percent serious about wanting to fight Deontay Wilder.

Paul, last seen boxing his way to a dull decision win over a reluctant Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, has apparently now shifted his concentration towards a fight with the former WBC heavyweight champ.

“Jake is dead serious about the Deontay Wilder fight,” Scott said. “I’ve been in New York for the Katie Taylor fight and I just met Jake Paul’s partner and the first thing he said was, ‘we’re interested in the Deontay Wilder fight.’ He asked me, ‘what do I think of it?’ They’re just so serious. Some of the things that he said confidently to me, really makes you know that they’re not fake confident, they really are confident.”

What would fans make of Paul vs. Wilder?

How on earth would fans react if a Wilder Vs. Paul fight did actually happen? And how would the fight unfold if it did go down? The Wilder of a couple of years ago would surely have vaporised Paul inside a few minutes at most. Heck, Wilder would probably score a quick KO win even now, as faded as he is. But imagine if Wilder either struggled or, heaven forbid for his sake, actually lost, say via decision to Paul!

How differently we would all remember Wilder years from now if this did happen. Aside from some more big money to sit in his bank alongside his current fortune, what would this fight offer Wilder, though?

Is this Wilder’s last big payday?

Again, who knows if we will see a Wilder‑Paul fight happen, but Deontay’s former trainer says he believes the “key to their (Team‑Paul) success is timing.” Is the timing right for Paul to take on a faded, far less lethal version of “The Bronze Bomber?”

Go on, admit it – you’d watch this fight if it did happen!