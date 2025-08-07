Jarrell Miller Lashes Out at Deontay Wilder for Refusing to Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard

Jarrell Miller is angry that former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder refused to step in as the replacement opponent for him after Jared Anderson pulled out of their September 13th fight.

Miller had hoped that Wilder would step in on one month’s notice to fight him on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wilder’s Financial Freedom

Wilder’s net worth is estimated at $30 million. So, it’s understandable why he would have the freedom to turn down what would likely be a small payday to fight Miller on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford. Miller isn’t seeing things from Wilder’s perspective.

“Deontay Wilder is a punk. They offered him the fight, and Deontay said, I talk too much s***. I’m disrespectful,” said Jarrell Miller on social media, complaining about Deontay Wilder turning down an offer made to him to step in on short notice to fight him next month on September 13th.

There are fighters who will step in and fight Miller, but Turki Alalshikh would have to pay them decent money. Some of them, like Richard Torrez Jr, would be bad news for Miller. I don’t know that he would want to fight one of the young guns.

Jarrell Miller Calls Out Wilder

“Bro, you’re the biggest p**** in my life. We’re fighters, bro. If you really had a problem with something I said, get in the ring and punch me in my face,” said Miller about Wilder. “Get in the ring and try to knock me out. But he doesn’t want to take a fight on the Terence Crawford undercard because I’m too disrespectful because I talk s***.’

What Miller should be doing is having his management speak to Turki about getting someone good like Lenier Pero, Torrez Jr., Frank Sanchez, or Bakhodir Jalalov to fight him.

“These heavyweights are p*****. Besides me and Andy Ruiz, who would jump in the ring to fight anybody, America is dead. The promoters in America don’t give a s*** about American fighters, and the UK is where it’s at from what I’m saying,” said Miller.