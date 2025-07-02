Jarrell Miller Claims Joshua Snubbed Him Four Times, Sets Sights on Wilder in Riyadh

When all is said and done, it could be argued and looked back on that New York’s Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was a better talker than he was a fighter. Miller, who hasn’t fought since holding Andy Ruiz to a draw last August, with the 36 year old having to pull out of his scheduled fight with Fabio Wardley due to injury, sure has been talking again. A guest on Talk Sport, Miller said that Anthony Joshua turned him down no less than four times during the last month alone, with AJ “looking for a tune-up” type fight instead.

Of course, this is Miller’s word and his only. Now, Miller says he is looking at returning to action on a Riyadh card, either the August 16 card that will be headlined by Moses Itauma-Dillian Whyte, or on the September 13 Canelo-Crawford card.

Can Miller secure a Wilder bout on the Riyadh card?

Miller, 26-1-2(22) says he wants to fight Deontay Wilder now that AJ has shown no interest in fighting him (the two were of course all set to fight in 2019, before Miller failed more than one drugs test). But Miller says AJ might beat him to it and get the Wilder fight himself.

“August is the 16 Riyadh card, so there is a possibility that Turki [Alalshikh] can find somebody to put me [in with] on that card at the last minute. If not, we are looking at the Canelo-Crawford card,” Miller said with regards to his plans. “AJ turned down the fight four times in the last month, so he is just looking for a real tune-up. I’m sorry to you guys in Britain, AJ is a real bag of dust. Deontay Wilder had a decent win a week or so ago and he is worse than a bad of dust, he is like rotten fish and chips with a bag of s**t, he is horrible. Either way, I respect fighters because I am a fighter too, but if you’re active it’s free game, you’re a target.”

Is AJ too busy for “bag of dust” Miller?

So, will Miller be able to get a fight with Wilder, or might Joshua get that still-big fight with “The Bronze Bomber” instead? Miller said that AJ and Wilder are now “businessmen” and that they are “not thinking about belts anymore.”

“That’s the sad part,” Miller added.

Miller is not to everyone’s taste, far from it, but he does attract attention. Let’s see if Alalshikh can find him a spot on either his August 16 card or the big one that will take place in September. Is Miller still a relevant heavyweight?