Why Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez Could Be The Heavyweight Fight Of July 24

As intriguing/fascinating/foregone conclusion of a fight the third battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is to some, it really could be that the supporting fight, between two unbeaten big men, ends up stealing the show on the night of July 24 in Las Vegas.

It will be quite the heavyweight night that night, with three big fights going down. As much as we all wait and see whether or not the iron-pumping, career on the line Wilder can do anything with Fury this time (as he sure couldn’t in the second fight, now 17 months old), it is the under-card fight between Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba and Cuba’s Frank Sanchez that could really provide the thrills and spills.

Ajagba, a man-mountain who has earned a 15-0(12) pro record and has in turn looked sensational and somewhat vulnerable, will, in facing the not too much smaller, unbeaten at 18-0(13) Sanchez, go in with another fighter full of self belief. In short, neither guy feels he will come up short on July 24.

Sanchez, who believes he will become Cuba’s first ever world heavyweight champ, spoke with Sky Sports, and the 28 year old (to Ajagba’s 27) said he will provide a great fight on July 24.

So who wins this battle of unbeaten heavyweights, perhaps the best match of young heavies capable of doing something in years? Both men have a good amateur pedigree as well as a fine trainer, and both men are hungry and can punch. It really could be that these two give us the fight of the night on July 24, something special.

It’s a solid, 50-50 fight and fans and supporters of both fighters are busily making a case for a win for their guy. It could be explosive and it will be entertaining. Who are YOU picking?

I go for Ajagba to show more will, more heart, in winning a late rounds stoppage. But can Ajagba go on to win a version of the heavyweight championship? It’s rare when two young and unbeaten heavyweights agree to lay it all on the line the way these two are doing. Both fighters deserve much respect, regardless of who wins.