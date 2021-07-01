Should Tank Davis fight Ryan Garcia next?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis can face the popular lightweight contender Ryan Garcia next if he wants the fight. That’s a fight that Davis’s trainer Calvin Ford would like to see him take next.

Ford feels that Ryan would be an excellent business-level fight for the three-division world champion Gervonta (25-0, 24 KOs).

Gervonta took a big step with his career last Saturday night in moving up to the 140-lb weight class to dethrone previously unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) on Showtime pay-per-view in Atlanta.

Ryan Garcia is coming back from a mental health time-out with his career, and he made it known on Wednesday that he wants to fight Tank Davis before the end of the year.

Ryan is only 22-years-old, so he should be able to bounce back from his anxiety problems to face Gervonta in a fight that would bring in huge pay-per-view numbers.

If Gervonta chooses not to accept the offer to fight Ryan, his promoters at Mayweather Promotions will need to select someone good for him to continue to grow in popularity.

The boxing public had no idea who Barrios was before last Saturday night, and they didn’t care that he was a belt-holder at 140. Promoting fights based on a fighter being a champion doesn’t register with boxing fans.

They’re more interested in fights between popular fighters, particularly when viewed as competitive match-ups on paper.

Unfortunately, none of Tank’s recent fights against Barrios, Leo Santa Cruz, and Yuriorkis Gamboa have been competitive going into the contests.

Gervonta’s trainer Calvin Ford likes Ryan Garcia fight

“I like that fight,” said Gervonta’s trainer Calvin Ford to ESNEWS about a clash between Tank and Ryan Garcia next. “It’s business.

“A lot of people want to see that fight. Ryan said he’s going to knock Tank out in two rounds. That’s the part that I want to see. I want to see him do it.”

It’s not up to Ford who Tank Davis fights, but it’s still good to know that he would like to see him face Ryan Garcia. At least Ford understands what the U.S boxing public wants to see.

Mayweather Promotions boss Floyd Mayweather Jr needs to start matching Gervonta against opposition fans are interested in, be it Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Vasily Lomachenko, or Devin Haney.

“It’s not a great thing if a person is looking at the scoring tables and then going and talking to the fighter,” said Lou DiBella to Secondsout about how Floyd Mayweather Jr spoke to Gervonta Davis between the seventh and eighth rounds to let him know that he was losing the fight last Saturday night against Mario Barrios.

“Honestly, Floyd from the first round, Davis could hear him anyway. I don’t put a lot of credence in all that. The thing from the Floyd standpoint that bothered me a little bit, but actually, Floyd was being honest in the same way that ESPN looks to feed their fighters from the ESPN universe, the Top Rank universe, PBC is going to do the same thing.

“Eddie Hearn does the same thing,” said DiBella about Mayweather saying last Saturday night that he’s only going to match Gervonta Davis against PBC and Mayweather Promotions fighters moving forward.

Mayweather doesn’t want to make another promotional company great by allowing them to match their fighters against the highly popular Tank Davis.

“That’s why it’s so damn difficult to make the very best match-ups,” continued DiBella. “That’s not to say that we don’t have some good fights scheduled.”

Golden Boy Promotions promote Ryan Garcia, but he’s someone that has a lot of boxing fans. He will be the ideal next opponent for Tank Davis to fight if he wants to broaden his appeal with fans.