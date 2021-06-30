Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis fight before end of the year

Fresh off his anxiety time-out from boxing, Ryan Garcia is renewing his efforts at acquiring a mega-fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis following his explosive performance last Saturday night against Mario Barrios in Atlanta.

Despite the bad luck Tank had in trying to put a fight together with Ryan Garcia recently, it’s got to be tempting to give it another try.

This is a fight that would not only make Gervonta a ton of money but would expand his popularity worldwide. It’s a fight that Mayweather Promotions needs to try and make.

The unbeaten interim WBC lightweight champion ‘King’ Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) told his followers on Twitter on Wednesday that he wants a fight against the three-division world champion Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) before the end of the year.

“This is the only fight I want; I would love to make this happen this year!” said Ryan Garcia on Twitter about a fight against Tank Davis.

It’s going to be up to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Floyd Mayweather Jr if they want to let Tank take the fight with the 22-year-old Garcia.

Earlier this year, Ryan called out Tank, saying he wanted to fight him. However, when Mayweather promotions moved to get the fight negotiations started, Ryan abruptly changed his mind, saying that he had to put Tank to the side because he had an opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao.

When that fight turned out to be a mirage, Ryan was left no one

As the saying goes, ‘Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.’

Tank Davis and his handlers need to think hard before considering negotiations with Ryan Garcia; his recent track record in big fights has been horrid. He bailed on Tank, Devin Haney, and Javier Fortuna.

Leonard Ellerbe says Mayweather Promotions inquired about a potential Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight earlier this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/IqwDZjFUk4 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 30, 2021

Hopefully, Tank’s promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr doesn’t continue with his backward isolationtionst approach to promoting Davis because he will limit his career by using this wrong-headed approach.

Mayweather has got to work with other promoters because he and PBC don’t have enough talented fighters in the weight classes that Tank competes in.

It wouldn’t be as much of an issue if Tank fought at 147. Tank could be matched exclusively against PBC fighters for years without losing out if that were the case.

But, unfortunately, PBC and Mayweather Promotions have no one for Tank to fight, and they’re probably not going to want to risk putting him in with someone like Regis Prograis.

What we saw last Saturday, Tank isn’t ready for a fighter like Prograis yet.

Mayweather should let Tank fight Ryan Garcia if the Golden Boy fighter is serious about facing him this year.