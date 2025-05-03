Boxing Tonight: Canelo vs. Scull – Live Results

Unified three-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez will try to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champ against IBF belt holder William Scull in Riyadh. In undercard action, Jaime Munguia seeks redemption against Bruno Surace in a rematch in a super middleweight fight. 299-lb Martin Bakole battles knockout artist Efe Ajagba in a heavyweight clash.

How to Watch Live

Watch tonight’s Canelo vs. Scull card live on DAZN PPV starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. UK), with the main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT).

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has been getting roasted by fans for his decision to fight the little-known Cuban Scull. Fans see the fight as another low-risk, strategically chosen opponent by Alvarez for an easy payday from the Saudis. Canelo, 34, reportedly receives a gigantic $80 million purse for tonight’s fight with Scull as part of his $400 million deal with Turki Alalshikh. It’s a five-fight deal.

DAZN Card starts at 7:00 pm ET.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

Badou Jack vs. Norair Mikaeljan

Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina

Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Guerrero

It’s a questionable move for the organizers of tonight’s event to place Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) on the card, because he’s lost two out of his last four fights. He was knocked out in six rounds by Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) last December in Tijuana, Mexico. Last year, Canelo beat Munguia by a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision on May 4th.

Whatever popularity Munguia once had with U.S fans, he’s lost it. The event organizers should have left Munguia off the card and used someone with actual real talent, a go-getter like Cuban super middleweight contender Osleys Iglesias. There needs to be new blood for the division instead of using fading fighters that do nothing to increase interest in the sport.

Heavyweight Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) looked awful at Friday’s weigh-in, coming in at 299 lbs. This is after weighing 310 pounds for his last fight against Joseph Parker, and getting knocked out in two rounds last February. It doesn’t bode well for Bakole tonight going up against the well-trained 6’6″ Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs).