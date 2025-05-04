Despite Plenty Of Beef, Ajagba And Bakole Have To Settle For A Draw!

As predicted by, well, just about nobody, big guys Efe Ajagba and Martin Bakole went all the way last night, this as they attempted to settle their beef in Riyadh, on the Canelo-Scull card. Going in, practically everyone felt the judges would not be needed here, that either 299 pound monster Bakole would get the KO or stoppage, or man-mountain Ajagba would end the night quite early.

Instead, the two big dudes boxed to a 10 round majority draw, the scores being 96-94 to Ajagba, and 95-95, 95-95.

Ajagba is now 20-1-1(14), while Bakole is now 21-2-1(16). There are, quite naturally, calls for a rematch between the two.

And also, there are cries of “robbery,” with plenty of fans, and some experts, saying Ajagba deserved the decision. Ajagba himself is adamant his good boxing, his extra punches landed, should have seen him to victory.

“I won the fight,” Ajagba said afterwards. “It’s not on me to decide. The judges score the fight. But I won the fight.”

Ajagba did box well, his speed and movement seeing him pick up points. Bakole came on during the second half of the fight, and he did land some hefty shots at this stage. But Ajagba appeared to have done more cleaner work, with his superior boxing skills convincing many that he had done enough for the win.

It seems the rematch will come, but has Bakole lost what he once had, as in his “boogeyman” status? Prior to his quick (and short-notice) KO at the hands of Joseph Parker, people were looking at Bakole as the dangerman of the division, this reputation really picking up after Bakole took out the unbeaten Jared Anderson. Now, in going 0-1-1 in his last two starts, Bakole is in something of a hole.

Bakole says he “worked hard” after being blasted out by Parker, and that he too would like to run it back with Ajagba.

“I think I won the fight, but it it what it is,” Bakole said. “I will ask [Turki Alalshikh] if we can have a rematch.”

Prior to the Ajagba fight, one he said he would definitely win, Bakole was saying he wanted a rematch with Parker. Now, if he’s to tidy up his record, Bakole needs to box two return fights. But will both of them happen for Bakole?