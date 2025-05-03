Efe Ajagba Says Everyone Will Know Who He Is After Tonight’s Fight With Martin Bakole

It could be that some of the best action from tonight’s card in Riyadh (early morning, actually, that’s both here in the UK and in Saudi Arabia) will come when the big men of the sport get it on. And when we say big men, as far as Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba go, big is definitely the word.

At yesterday’s weigh-in, Bakole tipped in at a massive 299 pounds, while Ajagba, looking far trimmer in comparison, came in at 240 pounds. Bakole, in all honesty, didn’t really look to be in much better physical shape than he was when he was whacked out in a couple of rounds by Joe Parker, this in what was a short-notice affair for the Congolese giant. Still, Bakole has weighed around 300 pounds for some of his previous fights; he has looked like he looked at yesterday’s weigh-in, and he has won in style. Appearances could be the least of it when Bakole and Ajagba rumble.

Neither man can afford a loss, Bakole especially, this as he has it all to prove after being taken out fast by Parker. There have been some verbal exchanges between the two heavyweight contenders in the run-up to the fight, with Ajagba stating how Bakole “better be ready.” Clearly, Bakole was not ready when he fought Parker.

Ajagba, who spoke with IFL TV, said that everyone will know his name after the Bakole fight. Ajagba clearly believes this will be his coming out party at world level.

“He’s not dangerous,” Ajagba, 20-1(14) said of Bakole. “I’m the dangerous one. Nobody knows who I am until Saturday night. They will know who Efe Ajagba is.”

Indeed, there is much on the line in this fight, and it could even prove to be the fight of the night as far as bombs thrown and landed, and all-around action. For a while, at least. But how long can Bakole, 21-2(16), carry those 299 pounds before gassing out? Does Ajagba, who has clearly put the work in in the gym, simply want it more than Bakole? Again, appearances can be deceptive, and maybe Bakole will have a full tank of gas with him when he sets foot in the ring. If so, Ajagba may have to fight the fight of his life to win.

Not too many people think this fight has much of a chance of going the distance, that someone will fall before the half-way stage. There will be one heck of a crash if Bakole falls, as was the case the last time he fought.

Pick: I’m going for Ajagba to be faster, and harder working, with him getting through some heavy stuff early to score the TKO in around the fifth or sixth round.