Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson: Start Times, Live Stream, and Full Card

There’s something dangerous about a man moving up in weight with unfinished business. Jordan Thompson looks like he’s had enough of cutting weight and cutting corners, and now he’s walking straight into the lion’s den — or in this case, Lenier Pero’s backyard at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Pero, ranked #3 by the WBA, is no joke. The Cuban is strong, calm, and mean in the way all real heavyweights are. He’s already eyeing a massive fight next year, and Thompson’s debut at the weight might just be his proving ground. It’s the kind of setup that can either make or wreck a career, depending on how much bite Thompson really has.

Thompson’s roll of the dice — or self-belief?

Thompson’s words sound like a man trying to convince himself the risk is worth it. “Cruiserweight was a tough ask, but we’ve made the move up and we’re taking another risk, another roll of the dice,” he said. “But it’s calculated — there’s no hope involved, it’s self-belief.”

That’s brave talk. But Pero’s response was colder. “This is not Cruiserweight,” he said. “You’ll see that on Saturday night.” That’s the kind of statement that doesn’t need noise. Pero’s confidence sits in silence. You can tell he’s been sharpening himself for this one.

Heavy hands, heavy intentions

Thompson’s got skills, sure, but this is the deep end now. “I’ve just cut out the extraordinarily stupid things I was doing to make Cruiserweight,” he admitted. “I feel healthy, strong, and ready to express myself.”

The Brit’s working with Don Charles again, which might be the smartest thing he’s done since that messy Opetaia loss. He looked half-alive that night, and his hand injury didn’t help. Now, though, he sounds renewed, almost like he’s got the hunger back.

Pero, meanwhile, is treating this like a step-up to the real stuff — B-side eliminators, big names, top-contender status. He knows what’s on the table. And he’s not the type to play nice.

My Take

This one’s got that dangerous feel. Thompson looks like he’s got the size now, but size alone doesn’t make a heavyweight. It’s how you handle getting cracked by someone like Pero.

I’ve seen enough of Pero to know he’s not here to entertain — he’s here to climb. And Thompson, for all the talk about risk and belief, might just be the unlucky test subject. Still, credit where it’s due — few British fighters roll into a Cuban’s line of fire on a DAZN card in Florida and call it a comeback. That’s either courage or madness. Maybe both.

Main Card (Matchroom Boxing):

Lenier Pero vs. Jordan Thompson — Heavyweight main event

Omari Jones vs. Yusuph Metu — Middleweight (6 rounds)

Pat Brown vs. Felix Valera — Cruiserweight (10 rounds)

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Antraveous Ingram — WBA Continental Americas Super-Welterweight title

Nishant Dev vs. Juan Carlos Campos — Super Featherweight (6 rounds)

