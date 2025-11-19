Australian star Tim Tszyu has endured a pretty terrible 16-month spell, during which time he has won just one fight out of four. Tszyu had himself a rough 2024, when he was beaten by Sebastian Fundora (L12) and then by Bakhram Murtazaliev (KO by 3). While this year hasn’t been much better for the 31-year-old, with Tszyu losing his rematch with Fundora (RTD7), this in July, after he managed an April win over Joey Spencer.

Now, at 25-3(18) and looking to bounce back from his return fight loss to “The Towering Inferno,” Tszyu will face an unbeaten test in the form of Anthony Velazquez, 18-0-1(15). Tszyu, who Fundora pretty much hammered in the rematch after going 12 bloody rounds with the freakishly tall 154-pounder, the first fight a split-decision loss for Tszyu, made some key changes to his team afterwards.

Can Tszyu’s New Trainer Spark The Rebirth He Needs?

Now trained by Cuba’s Pedro Diaz, Tszyu says he aims to put things right and get back on track. Tszyu deserves credit for coming back, a mere five months after the Fundora disaster, against a serious opponent in Velazquez, who has gone 3-0(2) this year. But can Tszyu get the badly needed win on Dec 17 when he faces Velazquez in Sydney, and can he then get back to where he was some months ago, when he was a world champion?

There was a time when serious thought was given to Tszyu, perhaps surpassing his boxing great of a father, Kostya Tszyu. But then the losses began to mount up. It goes without saying that Tszyu’s career cannot afford a fourth loss. Tszyu has a new nickname to go with his new trainer: “Phoenix,” with Tszyu indeed aiming to rise from the ashes.

Speaking last week, Tszyu said he was looking for a “Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato relationship” as far as hooking up with a new trainer, and he believes he found it with Diaz.

“Sometimes when the fire is burning out, you need someone to ignite it again. That’s who I got” Tszyu said, referring to Diaz. “He’s a real loyal, passionate, family-type man – and that’s what I am as well. We clicked straight away.”

Will Velazquez Play Spoiler In Sydney?

Now, Tszyu needs to put it all together against Velazquez and get the much-needed win. Can Tszyu do it? Can he get his career back on track? Velazquez will be aiming to make a name for himself by hammering what would perhaps be the final nail in Tszyu’s career at the top level by scoring the win. Tszyu has it all to fight for on December 17.