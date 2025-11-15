Agit Kabayel Blasts Joshua–Jake Paul Talk: “Fight Me Instead”

Unbeaten heavyweight contender, reigning WBC interim champ Agit Kabayel is old-school in his fighting approach, as in he will fight just about anybody and everybody, and the German warrior is old-school in the fact that he has no time for what he calls the “funny fights” that are more and more regularly getting made. Case in point: the Anthony Joshua–Jake Paul slaughter, sorry, fight that might well happen in December.

Kabayel speaking again with Sky Sports, questioned why AJ would entertain such a fight when he could instead face him in a big fight that would contest an interim world title. A win over Kabayel, and AJ would be right back knocking on the door for a chance to become a three-time heavyweight champion. Instead, it seems Joshua is going for the perceive easy money a Paul fight would/will bring.

“All the Fans Want to See the Funny Fights… I Don’t Know Why”

“It’s crazy. The situation in boxing has changed. All the fans want to see the funny fights. I don’t know why,” Kabayel said. “AJ has a big community and Jake Paul has a big community. I think all fans around the world will see the fight. This is a big fight, people love it but I think for AJ it’s not sport, competition. When AJ says this is the best way for him…..this is his way. He can fight with me [instead], he can fight with many other guys, but I think when he last fought, he lost [and he needs] a little bit of recover in his head.”

Is Joshua Choosing Easy Money Over Real Heavyweight Stakes?

A Kabayel–Joshua fight would be one to see, far more so than the, let’s be charitable and call it the “curiosity fight” that is AJ Vs. Paul. But Joshua seems to have made up his mind. It is, to repeat, seen as easy, so hard to turn down big money that Joshua is going for against Paul, if he in fact goes through with the fight, but might AJ pay a price of a different kind if he blasts away Paul? Might the sport’s reputation take a hit, and might Joshua’s own rep take a hit?

Kabayel is offering Joshua a shot at winning the WBC interim title, and with a win a guaranteed shot at the real thing. But will AJ take Kabayel up on his offer? It’s not too late for AJ to say the hell with a fight against Jake Paul.