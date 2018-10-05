Weights: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), announced today that WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand and challenger Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz of Mexico have both made the contracted weight limit at today’s official weigh-in and are expected to be ready for all the action which takes place this Saturday night. Srisaket tipped the scales officially at 52kgs (114.6lbs), while Diaz easily made weight for the first world title contest of his professional career at 52.1kgs (114.8lbs).





Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Iran Diaz are set to square off in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, set for Saturday, 6 October, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The bout will be for the coveted WBC Super Flyweight World Championship. In the co-main event, ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Champion “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang of Chinese Taipei will defend her title against ONE Super Series debutant Stamp Fairtex.

Also on the card are the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent, including big names such as Shinya Aoki, Ev Ting, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Leandro Issa, Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai, Singtongnoi Por Telakun, Rika Ishige, and Petchdam Kaiyanghadao.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, stated:





“I feel very strong and I have trained very hard for this. My weight is on point and I am expecting a tremendous showing this Saturday night. I am definitely looking to finish him within the distance. This will not go to a judges’ decision. Everyone who knows me, and is a fan of mine, knows what I bring to the table. They all know how I fight. Everytime I step into the ring, my mind is always thinking knockout. This time will be no different. I’m looking to put on a show for my hometown fans!”

Iran Diaz, World Title challenger, stated:

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career, and I have worked extremely hard in camp preparing for it. Srisaket is a great champion, and he is well-loved by his people. But I’m coming in here looking to seize the moment. This is my time to shine. I have the best team in my corner. They have helped get me ready to capture the gold. I feel so strong and ready. Making weight was no problem for me. I have one thing on my agenda, and that’s to take the belt back home to Mexico. The champion better be ready, because I’m coming at him with my best!”