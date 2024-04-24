Eddie Hearn: Madrimov Presents Crawford’s Biggest Challenge

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes his fighter WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov poses the biggest threat of Terence Crawford’s career when they meet in the main event on August 3rd at the BMO Arena in Los Angeles, California.

It’s going to be hard for Crawford to fight the same way he did against Errol Spence and David Avanesyan when he goes up against Madrimov. He’s more disciplined, and he hits harder those those guys.

Hearn suspects age may be catching up to Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), who will be turning 37 soon and has been out of the ring celebrating his victory over Spence for almost a year.

There aren’t too many fighters at Crawford’s age still fighting at a high level, especially ones that move up in weight against the biggest puncher in their careers. Crawford might have to fight differently than he did.

Madrimov as a Threat

“My man here is going to derail the plans. Honestly, don’t bet against Israil Madrimov. This is a very tough fight. I think this is going to be the toughest fight for Terence Crawford’s career so far because this is a young world champion, a strong world champion, and a prime world champion,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media about Crawford’s fight against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd in Los Angeles.

The Crawford that we saw against Spence will have major problems against Madrimov because he’s not going to be wild the way Errol was, and when he lands, it’s going to be with shots that will have an effect on the Nebraska native.

Madrimov won’t be weight-drained or coming off a 17-month layoff like Spence was, and he’s not coming into the fight after entertaining camp at 200+ lbs with a preexisting eye injury.

“His Excellency has taken a shine to Terence Crawford, and he’s taken a shine to Jaron Ennis because he knows his boxing and knows how good those guys are,” said Hearn. “So, for me, that’s one of the biggest fights in the sport, but let’s see Madrimov against Crawford first. We’ll see how the year progresses.

Crawford’s Age and Weight Class Concerns

“Madrimov is the best 154-pounder in the world, I really believe that. Terence is coming straight out of the gate and wants all the champions,” said Hearn to Boxing News. “His Excellency reached out to me. We made the fight for the main event on a huge card.

It’s difficult to say for sure if Madrimov is the best at 154, but he’s the hardest hitter that Crawford will have faced during his career. He’s also more skilled than anyone Crawford has fought, which isn’t saying much because he’s mainly fought B-level opposition. Spence and Shawn Porter are the best guys on Crawford’s resume. Those guys wouldn’t beat Madrimov.

“As I said to him. Every fighter gets old, and every fighter steps one weight class too many. Can it be?” Hearn continued.

“Madrimov has tremendous footwork. He’s elusive, his defense is good, and he punches really, really, really hard, but we understand we’re up against the pound-for-pound #1.

Acknowledging Crawford’s Greatness

“The guy is a genius. Undisputed at 140. Undisputed at 147, and trying to be undisputed at 157.

“You may look back as the greatest fighter of across our generation. So, a pleasure to be working with Terence again…Now it’s time to break his heart and BoMac. Respect to their team. Just buzzing for a massive show,” said Hearn.