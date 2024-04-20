Live Boxing Results Tonight: Haney vs. Garcia

WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) battle tonight live on DAZN PPV in the twelve-round headliner with the main Card beginning at 8 pm ET. The event cost $69.99. Live prelim action begins at 4:30 pm. ET on DAZN.

B247 gives live updates & results below of tonight’s fights.

Haney’s WBC title won’t be at stake for Ryan because of him coming in 3.2 lbs over the 140-lb light welterweight limit during Friday’s weigh-in. If Haney is beaten, his belt will fall vacant. DAZN’s PPV price stays the same at $69.99 despite the Haney-Garcia not being a title fight.

In the chief support bout, Arnold Barboza Jr. takes on Sean McComb in a scheduled 10-round fight at light welterweight. Barboza (29-0, 11 KOs) is highly ranked and will be looking to stay in position to challenge for a world title shot.

DAZN PPV Main Card at 8:00 pm ET

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe

John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Preliminary card on DAZN at 4:30 pm ET

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes