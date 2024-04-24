Mayweather Eyes Rolly Romero vs. Devin Haney Fight Next At 140

Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. wants to set up comeback fights for Rolando ‘Rolly Romero and the recently beaten Devin Haney so that the two can battle it out in what he feels would be a big fight.

Opportunity for Haney

Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) lost to Ryan Garcia last Saturday, and he needs a tune-up level opponent to come back from that setback. It’s important that Haney on someone who can help him rebuild his career without him permanently wrecked.

Fighting Rolly will allow Haney to take on someone who doesn’t involve overwhelming, potentially career-ending risk. If defends against his WBC light welterweight mandatory Sandor Martin next, he could regret it.

For his part, former WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (15-2, 13 KOs) was stopped in the eighth round by Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz last month on March 30th.

“I’m trying to make the Rolly and Devin. That’s what I’m trying to find out,” said promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Fighthype about wanting to put a fight together between Devin Haney and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next.

The Question of Power

The question is whether Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, would agree to let his son fight a puncher like Rolly Romero. While Rolly looked poor in his loss to Pitbull Cruz, his power in that fight was excellent, and he landed a lot of big shots that would give Haney problems if he connected with similar punches. Rolly has undeniable power, and if Haney’s weak chin has been compromised, he won’t last long.

Haney’s finesse approach to winning fights means he would be forced to go 12 rounds to defeat Rolly Romero. To go 12 rounds with Rolly will result in Haney getting hit quite a bit by shots that are every bit as powerful as the ones that Ryan was hitting him with last Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Rolly might not land as often as Ryan did, but given how fragile Haney’s mandible is now, it might not matter. He could fall apart quickly with Rolly tagging him with his heavy shots.