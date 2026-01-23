The fight has been on the books since July, when Morrell earned mandatory status following his decision win over Imam Khataev. At that point, Smith already held the interim title and the path appeared simple. Instead, the bout sat unresolved. A previous purse bid date was scheduled and then canceled after both sides claimed an agreement was in place. No contract followed. Morrell’s camp eventually asked the WBO to intervene again.

Smith has not fought since February of last year, when he defeated Joshua Buatsi on a Riyadh Season card. That same event featured the undisputed light heavyweight rematch won by Dmitry Bivol. Since that night, Smith has remained inactive while holding a belt intended to keep the division active. The delay has only added to criticism surrounding interim titles that sit unused.

There were efforts to land Smith vs Morrell on a major Riyadh Season show expected this spring. Those plans collapsed when the broader event fell apart, leaving the fight without a confirmed platform despite both promoters having access to large-scale shows.

In the meantime, Bivol is expected to return and defend his unified titles again before Smith and Morrell meet. That reality weakens the original reason for the interim belt and explains why the WBO has now pushed the fight into a purse bid.

The auction does not promise speed. It does end the idea that the fight was close to happening.