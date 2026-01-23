A purse bid is now scheduled to determine who will promote the long-ordered WBO interim light heavyweight fight between Callum Smith and David Morrell. The hearing is set for February 2 in San Juan and will be conducted out of the WBO headquarters.
The World Boxing Organization moved the fight back to auction after another stretch passed without a signed deal. All registered promoters are eligible to participate, provided they submit a minimum bid of $300,000. The bid process puts the matchup back into formal procedure after months of stalled movement.
The fight has been on the books since July, when Morrell earned mandatory status following his decision win over Imam Khataev. At that point, Smith already held the interim title and the path appeared simple. Instead, the bout sat unresolved. A previous purse bid date was scheduled and then canceled after both sides claimed an agreement was in place. No contract followed. Morrell’s camp eventually asked the WBO to intervene again.
Smith has not fought since February of last year, when he defeated Joshua Buatsi on a Riyadh Season card. That same event featured the undisputed light heavyweight rematch won by Dmitry Bivol. Since that night, Smith has remained inactive while holding a belt intended to keep the division active. The delay has only added to criticism surrounding interim titles that sit unused.
There were efforts to land Smith vs Morrell on a major Riyadh Season show expected this spring. Those plans collapsed when the broader event fell apart, leaving the fight without a confirmed platform despite both promoters having access to large-scale shows.
In the meantime, Bivol is expected to return and defend his unified titles again before Smith and Morrell meet. That reality weakens the original reason for the interim belt and explains why the WBO has now pushed the fight into a purse bid.
The auction does not promise speed. It does end the idea that the fight was close to happening.
Last Updated on 01/23/2026