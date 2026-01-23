Jamie Foxx To Star In/Produce “Dream Team” – A Biopic That Recalls The U.S 1984 Olympic Boxing Team’s Glory

Now, playing the part of former Marine, Master Sergeant Roosevelt Sanders, a man who was brought in after the horrific 1980 air plane crash that tragically killed 87 people, many of them members of the 1980 Olympic boxing team, Foxx will portray the man who was handed the mighty task of building up a new boxing squad from scratch. As we know, Sanders did a great job, and now we have faith that Foxx will do an equally good job in bringing the Sergeant’s story to our TV screens.

“What excites me about Fight for ’84 is how deeply human it is,” director Andres Baiz says of the forthcoming release. “It’s a story about second chances, about rebuilding after loss, and about finding strength through connection. This isn’t about fame or glory – it’s about heart, discipline, and purpose. In a time when so many of us are trying to find meaning again, this story feels more relevant than ever.”

It’s entirely possible the ’84 boxing team in LA ranks as THE greatest in U.S history. Some fans and historians may point to the also glorious 1976 team (Sugar Ray Leonard, the Spinks brothers), but many people do feel the ’84 team shone the best and the brightest. And, as the new biopic will recall, there was a genuine purpose and massive motivation ahead of the fighting in L.A.

Can’t wait for this one, how about you?

Now, can the US ever manage to put together another Olympic boxing squad that comes close to emulating the enormous success that was once not only achieved, but was also seen as something akin to a foregone conclusion? There was a time when the US really did dominate the sport of boxing at the Olympic Games.