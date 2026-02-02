The WBO confirmed Monday that an agreement is in place for the ordered interim light heavyweight title fight, canceling a purse bid hearing that had been scheduled as a last resort. Written confirmation was received from Matchroom Boxing and Warriors Boxing, representing Morrell for Premier Boxing Champions, which allowed the sanctioning body to stand down. With an internal date already secured, the WBO closed the file and left the remaining steps to the promoters.
Negotiations dragged through multiple extension periods before the WBO set a purse bid late in 2025 to force movement. That threat did its job.
Why the WBO stepped back now
Once the sanctioning body had confirmation in hand, there was no reason to proceed with a hearing. Purse bids are leverage tools, not goals.
Smith enters as the WBO interim titleholder at 175 pounds. He last fought in February 2025, taking a decision over Joshua Buatsi on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol’s rematch win against Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh. That performance restored Smith’s footing in the division after his earlier setback and positioned him as a reliable, physical presence at the weight.
Morrell last appeared in July 2025, edging Imam Khataev by 10-round split decision in Queens. The fight raised questions rather than answered them. Morrell showed the same habits that hurt him earlier in the year against David Benavidez, backing off under pressure and relying too heavily on a high guard without consistent return fire.
What Morrell must fix to beat Smith
After the Khataev bout, Morrell made a corner change, ending his long run with Ronnie Shields and starting work with Ismael Salas. He is now training in Las Vegas, and the focus will have to be tactical rather than physical.
Smith is not a fighter who lets you rest behind your gloves. He steps with his punches, targets the body, and forces exchanges along the ropes. Morrell’s tendency to retreat and cover up invites exactly that kind of work. Salas will need to sharpen Morrell’s balance, exit angles, and willingness to punch while under fire.
The winner becomes the WBO mandatory challenger at light heavyweight.
Last Updated on 02/02/2026