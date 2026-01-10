De La Hoya Issues Legal Threat Over Ortiz vs Ennis Negotiations

Legal Dispute and Allegations

On January 10, 2026, De La Hoya publicly accused Ennis’ manager of violating federal law by taking on the role of a promoter during the ongoing negotiations. Specifically, De La Hoya claims that the manager collaborated with Eddie Hearn, Ennis’ promoter, to push for the Ortiz-Ennis bout.

While Hearn acknowledged that terms were tentatively agreed upon in late 2025, De La Hoya countered by demanding a 60-40 purse split in favor of Ortiz, further intensifying the standoff. Additionally, reports indicate that DAZN is exerting pressure on both promoters to finalize the fight for early spring 2026 in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya: “Eddie Hearn is begging the media for this ‘Boots’-Vergil Ortiz fight. It’s so stupid as a promoter to pigeonhole your fighter into one opponent. You lose your negotiating power, which ends up being a lot of lost money for your fighter…Look, Vergil can fight two or three different guys in megafights. He’s got options. Imagine him with Errol Spence at Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Or Sebastian Fundora in a megafight in Vegas. Boots is part of the plan, but it doesn’t have to be next. Eddie, since you’re so desperate to make this fight, let’s do this: 60-40 for Vergil and five per cent to the winner, because I’m not moving off those numbers. You’re the ones begging for the fight.”

A Long-standing Rivalry Between Promoters

The legal threat is not the first sign of professional tension between De La Hoya and Hearn. Their rivalry has included public accusations from De La Hoya about Hearn’s promotional tactics in the U.S. market. De La Hoya’s latest legal action reflects a long-standing frustration with Hearn’s approach to negotiations and his perceived interference in the promotion of major fights.

In particular, De La Hoya expressed concerns about Hearn’s singular focus on the Ortiz-Ennis matchup. According to De La Hoya, pushing for one specific fight limits the negotiating power of the fighters involved and, ultimately, the potential financial reward for those fighters.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0) is a rising star in the sport, currently holding the WBC interim 154lb title. His most recent victory was a dominant second-round knockout of Erickson Lubin in November 2025. Ortiz’s potential for lucrative matchups continues to grow, as he is seen as one of the best young talents in the sport.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0), meanwhile, is a former unified welterweight champion who recently made the move to junior middleweight, where he is targeting the division’s top contenders. Despite his success, much of the ongoing discourse has revolved around the potential fight with Ortiz.

De La Hoya’s Stance on the Ortiz-Ennis Fight

De La Hoya has been vocal about his desire to keep major boxing events in the U.S. and the broader implications of the Ortiz-Ennis fight. He criticized Hearn’s handling of the situation, arguing that Hearn’s desperation for the fight would limit his fighter’s negotiating power. De La Hoya made it clear that he would not compromise on his terms for the fight, insisting on a 60-40 purse split in favor of Ortiz, with an additional five percent for the winner.

Furthermore, De La Hoya alluded to a manager working behind his back to make deals and stated that he would be sending legal letters as a result. His remarks underscore the strategic and legal maneuvering taking place behind the scenes in these negotiations, with De La Hoya positioning himself as a steadfast advocate for his fighter’s best interests.

As of today, the Ortiz-Ennis fight is still in a state of uncertainty. Legal disputes and promotional rivalries are complicating negotiations, but DAZN’s pressure to finalize the deal for spring 2026 indicates that the fight could move closer to reality in the near future. Whether De La Hoya’s legal threats will result in a resolution or simply prolong the standoff remains to be seen. For now, the dispute continues to cast a shadow over what could be a significant bout in the welterweight and junior middleweight divisions.