Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba: Tonight at Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

12 Rounds Scheduled for Heavyweight Division and WBC Interim Title

The fight will take place over the championship distance of twelve rounds, with the WBC interim heavyweight title on the line. This designation ensures that the winner will hold a mandatory position in the WBC rankings, offering a future opportunity to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight title. Kabayel’s ability to close the distance and apply constant pressure being a huge factor in overcoming Knyba’s longer reach and jab.

Agit Kabayel’s Record: 26-0 (18 KOs)

Kabayel comes into this fight with a perfect record. His recent victories over top fighters like Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang have firmly established him as a legitimate top-contender in the heavyweight division. Kabayel’s approach is based on high-guard pressure, tight defense, and consistent footwork to wear down opponents. His recent stoppages suggest a shift in mentality, now focusing on breaking opponents down rather than simply securing victories. He will look to utilize his relentless inside fighting style against Knyba, who has not yet faced the sustained pressure Kabayel brings.

Damian Knyba’s Record: 17-0 (11 KOs)

Knyba enters the fight unbeaten though his record largely consists of domestic-level opponents and journeymen. This bout represents a big step up in competition for the Polish fighter, who has yet to face a top-ranked opponent. Knyba’s main weapon is his long reach (86 inches) and jab, but his knockout ratio indicates he prefers to accumulate damage rather than land one-punch knockouts. Against Kabayel, Knyba will need to prove that his jab and footwork can keep the pressure-fighting champion at bay. This will be Knyba’s toughest test to date, and he will need to avoid being overwhelmed by Kabayel’s constant aggression.

Tactical Focus: Conditioning vs. Distance Control

This fight boils down to two key factors: conditioning and distance control. Knyba’s reach and jab are his primary tools, and his success will depend on whether he can keep Kabayel at a distance and prevent the champion from closing in. Kabayel’s style thrives on smothering his opponents, pressuring them into exchanges in the pocket and targeting the body to sap their energy. Knyba’s ability to circle away, maintain his reach, and frustrate Kabayel’s advances will be crucial. However, if Kabayel can slip the jab and get inside, Knyba’s lack of an inside game will be exposed, and the fight will likely turn in the champion’s favor.

Outcome Prediction: Kabayel’s Pressure Likely to Break Knyba

The key to this fight lies in Knyba’s ability to earn Kabayel’s respect early on. If he fails to control the distance and prevent Kabayel from closing the gap by the third round, the champion’s relentless pressure and body shots will likely wear him down. Kabayel’s inside fighting and ability to maintain a suffocating pace could force a stoppage in the later rounds, with Knyba’s lack of experience against this type of fighter proving to be his downfall.

Weights:

Agit Kabayel: 240 lbs (109.7 kg) – Damian Knyba: 239 lbs (108.4 kg)

Granit Shala 256 – Peter Milas 240

Jadier Herrera 134.4 – Ricardo Nuñez 134.4