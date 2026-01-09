Klitschko returned to the ring in April 2017 for a title fight with Anthony Joshua, a bout remembered for its momentum swings and scale. He was stopped in the 11th round and announced his retirement later that year.

On Thursday, Klitschko stirred renewed interest by posting sparring footage on social media. The video showed him moving sharply and working combinations. His caption focused on routine and consistency, referencing mental and physical training and his long promoted FACE method. He closed with a simple call to keep working.

Reports last year suggested Klitschko was seriously weighing a comeback, with the long standing record of George Foreman as the historical target. Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion in 1994 when he knocked out Michael Moorer at age 45.

A return would almost certainly avoid a fight with fellow Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. IBF titleholder Fabio Wardley is currently seeking an opponent for his first defense, though no connection has been confirmed.

The footage shows fitness and intent, but a title level comeback at this age would still be a severe test.