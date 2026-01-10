Why Ryan Garcia is Getting a Title Shot in Las Vegas Despite Recent Losses

The Commercial Power Behind the Fighters

In boxing, a fighter’s marketability can often outweigh their performance in the ring. Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) hasn’t won since his knockout of Oscar Duarte in late 2023. He lost a decision to Romero in May 2025, yet still commands a massive following. His fight with Gervonta Davis in 2023 generated over $100 million in revenue, an impressive figure that lets Garcia bypass traditional ranking systems. His ability to sell the fight is why the WBC and promoters are still eager to put him in title bouts, regardless of his recent form.

Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) is the WBC welterweight champion, but his position is tenuous. He was elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the division, and hasn’t secured a win since. He fought to draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao in 2024, making this upcoming fight a critical test for Barrios.

Shifting Alliances in Boxing’s Promotional Landscape

Golden Boy and PBC have put aside a decade of rivalry to join forces once again. With Golden Boy’s relationship with DAZN faltering, De La Hoya is seeking a new path with Al Haymon and Prime Video. “I’m really excited to be working with PBC and Al Haymon,” De La Hoya remarked. “We have a lot of great matchups to be made as the U.S.’ top promoters. I’m looking to keep the fights here in the U.S.”

The undercard is also promising, with Gary Antuanne Russell facing Andy Hiraoka for a 140lbs title. This fight is crucial for both fighters, but it’s clear that Garcia’s star power is the primary draw for the event. The T-Mobile Arena is expected to be packed, largely due to Garcia’s popularity, with the actual competition in the 147lbs division taking a backseat to the financial stakes.

For Barrios, the challenge is clear: outmaneuver the speed and hunger of a younger, high-profile fighter like Garcia. This is a career-defining moment for both men.

Date: February 21, 2026

Start Time: 7 PM ET (USA), 12 AM (UK)

Streaming Platform: Prime Video,

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight Card o: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Welterweight Title), Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka (WBA 140lbs Title), Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. (IBF Heavyweight Title Eliminator, TBC)