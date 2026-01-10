Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith: Tonight at Barclays Center, Brooklyn

The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds in the junior welterweight division for the WBC title

Matías defends his WBC world title at the 140-pound limit, a championship he secured in a majority decision over Alberto Puello. The fight will go the full 12-round distance, and this length will play a key role in the outcome. Matías is known to become more dangerous as the rounds progress, particularly in the latter stages where his opponent’s pace tends to slow. Smith has no experience in the deep rounds of a world title fight, and while Matías has shown vulnerability to movement, his heavy-handed style continues to dominate in extended contests. The weight limit has been comfortably met by both men in previous bouts.

Subriel Matías enters the fight with a record of 23-2 (22 KOs)

33 years old Matías brings knockout power. His aggressive, grinding style seeks to overwhelm opponents physically. His two losses came early in his career, but Matías has evolved significantly since then. A high guard and relentless body attack have become the backbone of his approach, accepting damage to inflict exhaustion. His most recent victory over Alberto Puello showcased his ability to win decisions, but the fight revealed Matías’ susceptibility to lateral movement and sharper counters. Matías must cut off the ring efficiently against a technically sound boxer like Smith, ensuring he can land enough sustained punishment to break his opponent.

Dalton Smith enters the fight with a record of 18-0 (13 KOs)

Smith enters the contest unbeaten, though his record lacks a signature win over a world-class opponent. The 26-year-old from the UK has shown technical acumen and good range control, particularly in his methodical dismantling of Mathieu Germain. Smith is composed under pressure, rarely appearing rushed, but Matías represents a significant jump in opposition. His ability to handle heavy artillery and sustain his composure under constant pressure will be tested like never before. Smith’s footwork and counter-punching are his primary weapons, but whether they will be enough to repel Matías for the full twelve rounds is a question yet to be answered.

The fight represents a collision of conditioning versus precision

This bout will likely come down to two key factors: Matías’ relentless pressure and Smith’s ability to maintain precision while retreating. Matías will relentlessly pursue his opponent behind a high guard, absorbing punches to land devastating body shots. Smith must avoid being overwhelmed, using his jab and footwork to create distance while conserving energy. However, if Smith cedes too much ground, Matías’ pressure will force him into uncomfortable positions. The fight may not fully reveal itself until the championship rounds, where Matías has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to break opponents down. For Smith to prevail, he will need to land something significant enough to disrupt Matías’ rhythm, or risk being overwhelmed by the champion’s sustained offense.

Weights:

Weigh-In: Super Lightweight World Champion (140 pounds) Subriel Matias weighed in at 140 pounds and Dalton Smith of England at 139.6 pounds.

Two-time world champion Vegabajo Emmanuel Rodriguez weighed in at 117 pounds and Californian Fernando Diaz 117.6 pounds.

The two-time Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón, of Bayamón 117.8 pounds Vs. Victor Sandoval, of Tijuana 116.6 pounds

Nestor Bravo 139.4 pounds Vs. Pedro Campa, from Sonora, Mexico 141 pounds

Will open stream 8pm ET Keith Colón from New Jersey 125.4 pounds Alberto Guevara from Mexico 125.2 pounds.

Not televised

New York’s Arjan Iseni walked 178.2 pounds vs. Mario Bedolla from Mexico 179 pounds

