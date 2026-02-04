After a dominant first round finish of Uisma Lima in his weight class debut last October, Ennis is looking at a crowded field of contenders. While Ortiz represents a direct route to a belt, Ennis believes the division is deep enough to provide plenty of other opportunities. This move to junior middleweight comes after Ennis spent years chasing the top names at 147 pounds, only to see the biggest opportunities slip away due to boxing politics. He seems unwilling to repeat that cycle in his new weight class.

Instead of waiting on one specific person, Ennis wants fights that lead to gold. He mentioned that any current champion or top tier contender would fit the bill if the Ortiz negotiations fail to cross the finish line. The current crop of titleholders at 154 pounds is considered one of the most talented groups in the sport, meaning Ennis has several lucrative options if the Ortiz camp moves in a different direction.

“The 154 division is mine,” Ennis claimed. “I’m ready to take over the division one by one.”

With a return date set for early 2026, his team is currently looking at several different paths. Ortiz is still the priority, but Ennis is ready to shift gears immediately to keep his momentum rolling. Since moving up, Ennis has looked physically stronger, and his team believes his power will carry even better against the larger men in this category.

By refusing to be tied to a single opponent, Ennis is sending a message to the rest of the division. He is focused on titles and activity, ensuring that his 2026 campaign starts with a significant name regardless of who is across the ring.