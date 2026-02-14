“I have wrote Eddie Hearn. Hello, Eddie. Please answer my DMs,” Charlo said to Cigar Talk. “I want you to set up something between me and your best fighter boots.”

The outreach reflects Charlo’s attempt to secure a high-profile opponent immediately rather than pursuing a traditional comeback fight. Charlo has not fought since September 2023, when he moved up to challenge then-undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. He later confirmed plans to resume his career at 154 pounds, the division where he previously held all four major world titles.

Charlo explained that he has taken responsibility for managing his own career for most of his time as a professional, which has required him to communicate directly with promoters and decision-makers when pursuing opportunities.

“I don’t have a manager. I managed myself over 15 years in my career,” Charlo said.

Ennis is currently signed to Matchroom Boxing, with Hearn overseeing his promotional direction and future fight opportunities. That structure makes Hearn a key figure in determining Ennis’ next opponent and whether a fight involving Charlo could be explored.

Charlo’s decision to contact Hearn directly reflects his effort to pursue meaningful fights as he works toward securing his next appearance. He said he continues to reach out to promoters and pursue options as he attempts to return to active competition in the junior middleweight division.