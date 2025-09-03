Usyk’s Injury Opens Door: Parker vs Wardley on Collision Course

With unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk currently out of action with an injury, for the remainder of the year in the opinion of promoter Frank Warren, the top heavyweight contenders are looking to both stay busy and then, they are hoping, get a shot at Usyk next year. Usyk, who may or may not have just one or two more fights before calling it a great, great career, has been permitted an extension on his WBO mandatory defence against Joseph Parker.

So, as has been widely reported but not yet officially announced, Parker is almost certain to risk his ranking (once again), by taking a fight with Fabio Wardley, who is the current WBA interim heavyweight champ.

Parker risking it all against Wardley at The O2

The date being talked about for the fight in October 25, the fight to be staged at The O2 in London. Warren, speaking with Sky Sports, said he is also working on “a couple of other” heavyweight fights for this year. The fact that Parker and Wardley are “not ducking anybody” and are instead putting it on the line by facing each other says a lot about the two warriors, Warren points out.

“[Usyk] asked for time out from the WBO because of an injury and he provided evidence and that’s the position at the moment,” Warren said, this after some footage of Usyk dancing was released, with some people questioning the legitimacy of his injury. “Will he fight before the end of the year? I very much doubt it. We’re close to an announcement for a big fight, plus a couple of others. We’re talking about quite a few heavyweight shows which we’re working on right now, hopefully we’ll be in a position very soon. The fighters are fighting each other, no-one’s ducking anybody. They’re happening and we’re making them happen and they’re making them happen.”

Who becomes the frontrunner for Usyk in 2026?

So, while we will likely have to wait quite a few months before we are treated to Usyk’s magic again, we can settle in and watch the young guns of the division get it on in the meantime (although Parker, who really does deserve credit for again risking his ranking against a genuine threat in Wardley, isn’t all that young at age 33). It will be interesting to find out what the other heavyweight matchups Warren and his team are currently working on.

Ideally, though, one big, impressive frontrunner for Usyk will emerge from the pack as the smoke settles on these upcoming fights. Whether it’s Parker, Wardley, or someone else, it would be great to get a consensus next challenger for the unbeaten (some say unbeatable) Usyk. Who might Usyk fight in 2026?