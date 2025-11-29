George Foreman’s Olympic Gold Medal Goes Up For Auction

It’s still sometimes hard to remember that heavyweight legend George Foreman passed away earlier this year, in March. Some eight months after the sad event, a fan can sometimes find him or herself forgetting, for just a moment or two, that “Big George” is no longer with us. It really was a sledgehammer blow when news broke of the former two-time heavyweight king’s death, that’s for sure.

Right now, one of Foreman’s most cherished possessions, his 1968 Olympic gold medal, is up for auction. So many times during his life, Foreman would tell us all when being interviewed that nothing – nothing – ever came close to eclipsing his winning of gold at the Mexico Games. Foreman always beamed with sheer pride and joy when he recalled standing on the podium, the medal around his neck, the national anthem playing loud for all to hear.

And of course, Foreman caused a real sensation after winning the medal, this by waving a small American flag, one he had carried with him into the ring for his fight with Ionas Cepulis of Russia, whom he stopped in the Olympic final. Foreman later explained that his act was “no demonstration or anti-demonstration,” that he simply wanted everyone to know where he came from, that his country had afforded him a life-changing opportunity.

Now, with the medal up on auction at Lelands Auction, with some bids having already been placed according to TMZ Sports, some lucky (and rich) fan will have a chance to own a piece of boxing history. Whoever it is that wins the bid and takes the medal home, well, here’s hoping they fully appreciate the treasure they own and that they treat it with nothing but full respect.

“Big George” would have demanded it no other way.

The auction will close a week from today.