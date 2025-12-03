Gary Antuanne Russell was angered today, reacting to Lamont Roach saying that he’d been “rag-dolled” during an amateur tourney by another fighter years ago.

Russell Takes It Personal

(25-1-2, 10 KOs) Said he wanted to fight Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) if he doesn’t get a fight against WBC 140-lb champion Subriel Matias for the full belt after he defeats WBC interim champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz this Saturday night on December 6th in San Antonio, Texas.

WBA light welterweight champion Antuanne Russell is one of three fighters that Roach says he wants next if he dethrones Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) in their headliner on Amazon Prime Video PPV from the Frost Bank Center. Roach isn’t even talking in maybes. He’s dead certain he’s going to defeat Cruz, and talking like it’s a forgone conclusion that he’ll be victorious.

Face-Off Brewing in San Antonio

“I’m going to be at the Lamont Roach vs. Pitbull Cruz fight, and I got some words for Lamont Roach, too. He’s stepping out of his comfort zone, and he’s being real foul out the mouth,” said Gary Antuanne Russell to MillCity Boxing.

The way Roach was talking today, he made it sound like Russell got battered in the amateur tourney they were both in. He turned around and beat the guy who defeated Russell. However, Roach didn’t say how many years ago this was. He didn’t mention that he was beaten quite a few times in the amateurs, and finished with a 22-10 record.

“He said he was going to choose his words well and be very strategic and move well. If you’re going to say anything about me, be an adult. Say what you mean, say it boldly, say it loudly. He’s talking all this BS. He better get through this fight.

“Beat Cruz First,” Says Russell

“If he gets through this fight, he said he’ll be in position to be a shot-caller and make this happen. Call me out. He can call me out. Other than that, he’s talking about somebody rag-dolling me. I’ve never been rag-dolled by anybody. Beat Isaac Cruz and exercise your rights as champion and call me out,” said Russell.