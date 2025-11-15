Joseph Parker Breaks Silence After Cocaine Shock: “I Did Not Take Any Prohibited Substance”

It might be a toss-up as far as which news story related to boxing came as more of a shock this week – the news that Anthony Joshua really will (most likely) fight Jake Paul, this in a “fight” that has plenty of people plenty concerned and worried. Or the story that broke yesterday that informed us that all-round nice guy of the sport Joseph Parker tested positive for cocaine on the day of his losing fight with Fabio Wardley.

It really was shocking news, but now Parker has broken his silence and the former WBO heavyweight champion has protested his innocence via a short written statement he put out.

“I want to address today’s news,” Parker begins in his statement. “Before my recent fight I took a voluntary test and have now been informed that it returned an adverse result. This came as a real surprise to me. I did not take any prohibited substance, I do not use performance enhancing drugs and do not support their use. I am cooperating fully with the process now underway, and I am confident the investigation will clear my name. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a great deal to me and my family. When the investigation is complete, I will speak openly and answer questions.”

How Did Cocaine Get Into Parker’s System?

It is hoped Parker can and will clear his good name, but the question being asked is, how did the traces of cocaine that were reportedly found in Parker’s system get there if he didn’t take the drug? Notice, Parker writes how he didn’t and doesn’t use PEDs, but with him not addressing his use or non-use of recreational drugs. I myself do not doubt that Parker is a clean fighter as far as PEDs go, but cocaine, although it is not a performance enhancing drug, is illegal and it goes without saying that no boxer should be taking it so close to a fight. As some fans have pointed out, Parker does not come across as a fool, so why would he take cocaine so close to a big and important fight, if he in fact did so?

What Happens Next for Parker?

It may seem unfair to some, but Parker could be looking at a two-year suspension. As the investigation goes on, more developments are sure to come. For now, though, a good man’s name is in the dumps. Again, let’s hope Parker can explain the adverse findings that came up as a result of his drugs test, and get back to fighting the best heavyweights in the world.