What Next For Jeamie TKV, The New British Heavyweight Champ?

Without any doubt at all, British boxing made a triumphant return to BBC television last night, this as Jeamie TKV edged Frazer Clarke in an absolutely thrilling 12-round war that contested the vacant British heavyweight title (the once so esteemed title, that was so significant in winning for an up and coming British big man, also receiving a shot in the arm thanks to last night’s magnificent violence) – and now we look ahead at how far 32 year old TKV can go.

Last night’s fights showed that TKV has a heck of a heart, a fighting heart. We also saw last night how TKV can punch, this with his left hook in particular. And we also saw that TKV – who raised eyebrows by scaling a hefty 264-pounds for the Clarke fight – has a good engine and that he can carry the weight for all 12 rounds.

Who Should Jeamie TKV Fight After His BBC Breakout?

So, aside from a no-brainer idea of a return fight/slugfest/all-out war between TKV and Clarke, who might the new British champ fight next? Okay, after last night’s brutal and damaging fight, TKV is more than entitled to a good rest (and while we’re on the subject, how much has 34 year old former Olympian Clarke got left, this after going through 12 rounds of hell with Fabio Wardley a couple of years back, and after going through what he and his chin went through last night??).

But the sport moves fast, as does a fight fan’s desire for more blood and guts.

The Contenders Lining Up for a Shot at TKV

That said, how about these fights for TKV, 9-2-5(5) next time out, or soon down the line?

A rematch with Clarke (duh!)

A return fight with David Adeleye, who stopped TKV, controversially, in April of this year.

A fight with Daniel Dubois, this when “DDD” makes his ring return.

TKV Vs. Martin Bakole. Now, this one would be a cracker, certainly.

TKV against Joe Joyce, should Joyce decide to fight again. Imagine the carnage this war would bring!

TKV Vs. Richard Torrez Jr. Torrez said recently he’d love to fight in the UK…..so why not against TKV?

TKV against Moses Itauma, should Itauma get past Jermain Franklin in January. Maybe TKV could take Itauma into deep waters?

Certainly, after what he went through and after what he gave us all in last night’s FOTY contender with Clarke, Jeamie Tshikeva deserves a huge payday of a next fight…..

Let’s see who TKV is matched with next.