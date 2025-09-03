Mike Tyson Draws Henry Armstrong Parallel Ahead of Canelo vs Crawford

Mike Tyson Pulls Out Henry Armstrong’s Incredible Achievement In Giving “You Never Know” Take On Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight Outcome

We all know that Mike Tyson is a fine boxing historian; the former heavyweight champion having a veritable encyclopedia full of knowledge when it comes to the sport he himself added so much to. Tyson, when he talks about the great ring warriors from yesteryear, fighters such as Joe Louis, Jack Dempsey, Tony Canzoneri, Henry Armstrong and others, well, he gets deep, he gets passionate.

Now, looking ahead to the fascinating, soon to be upon us showdown between Canelo Alvarez and the naturally smaller Terence Crawford, Tyson has found himself going back in time in search of an example of a smaller man being able to come up over 14 pounds or more (quite a bit more) to get the win. Crawford, who will jump up from 154 (where he has had just one fight) to 168 pounds, will be going for history on September 13.

Tyson recalls Henry Armstrong’s legendary leap in weight

But one man who will forever be known as a true boxing legend pulled off a simply unequalled historic move that even a Crawford win over Canelo would not top. The incomparable “Homicide Hank,” Henry Armstrong, managed an incredible feat back in the 1930s, this by becoming the first and only fighter to simultaneously hold world titles at three weights. Armstrong, for some the greatest fighter who ever lived; greater even than Sugar Ray Robinson, ruled at featherweight, at lightweight and at welterweight, all at the same time. Indeed, a truly astonishing accomplishment.

And Tyson, speaking on The Big Podcast, recalled the upset the naturally smaller Armstrong pulled off when he defeated Barney Ross. The win, scored by Armstrong in May of 1938, saw a featherweight defeat a welterweight. Can Crawford, a natural welterweight, beat reigning unified super-middleweight champ Canelo?

For his part, Tyson says he wants to see Crawford do it.

“I want Crawford to win, but it doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen, I would like for that to happen but [Canelo] is a hard puncher, he’s a smart fighter, he can move,” Tyson said. “I’m just curious, I just wanna see it, I want to be there and see it. Listen, there’s been upsets like that before, Henry Armstrong at 124 pounds be beat the 146 pound champion, so you know, you never know. Anything can happen when two men are in the ring or in a basketball court, anything can happen.”

Could Canelo vs Crawford mirror Armstrong vs Ross?

Crawford does now have a chance to place himself in the history books, right along with the likes of Armstrong and a number of other pound-for-pound greats – at least he does in the opinion of a good many experts. And interestingly, Ross had what turned out to be his final fight when he was beaten by Armstrong. At age 28 (not old, but at 74-3-3, Ross was an old fighter in terms of miles on the clock and of number of punishing fights engaged in), Ross was beaten by Armstrong’s speed, relentless approach, and sheer zest.

Now, at age 35, is Canelo ready to be taken by Crawford? Could this one prove to be Canelo’s last fight? The difference here is the fact that, at age 37 (38 on September 28th), Crawford is even older than the champion he is challenging. But has Canelo got too many miles on the clock the way Ross had on his?

Tyson is intrigued by the September 13 fight, he wants to be there, and the youngest-ever heavyweight champion wants to see “Bud” pull off the win. Maybe Crawford can do it. And put himself in the pages of boxing that are reserved for the very, very special fighters.