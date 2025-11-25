Maybe you feel veteran British heavyweight Dillian Whyte should be looking at calling it a career, this after his still quite recent KO loss at the hands of Moses Itauma. Maybe you also know more about why Whyte so intensely dislikes fellow Brit Lawrence Okolie, and vice versa.

Whyte’s Unexpected Lifeline

As to why these two subjects are related, it has been reported by The Ring that Whyte has been sent an offer to try, and both resurrect his career and settle his beef with Okolie, in a December 19 fight that would go down in Nigeria.

Amir Khan, now head of AK Promotions, will, along with Queensbury and Balmoral Promotions Group, put on a show in Nigeria on December 19. And Khan says he wants to see Whyte give the fans the fight they want to see, and that’s one between himself and “The Sauce.”

Okolie Bout Under Discussion

“We’ve offered Dillian Whyte the fight with Lawrence Okolie,” Khan said. “There’s bad blood between the pair of them, and it is a fight fans around the world have been calling for for a very long time. Lawrence is ranked number one with the WBC. Dillian was chasing that belt for years. We’re offering him a lifeline, a last shot to become a world champion. We’ve made a very strong offer for him to fight Okolie, and we hope he’ll accept the challenge.”

In truth, what other big-fight option is currently open to Whyte? It seems this chance to take a deep gulp at the ‘Last Chance Saloon’ is a good opportunity for Whyte. Should “The Bodysnatcher” still have the desire to fight, that is. It was looking like Whyte, 31-4(21) would face old rival Derek Chisora next, this in a third fight next month. But that fight fell apart, and now, who knows, maybe Whyte will sign on and try to show Okolie, 22-1(16), that he’s the boss of this particular rivalry.

Let’s wait and see. But again, if Whyte doesn’t take this fight/offer/opportunity, what else will he do next aside from hang ’em up?

Who wins if old warhorse Whyte rumbles, or at least tries to rumble, with Okolie?