Jimuel Pacquiao’s Debut Ends In Draw, Lorenzana Wins Big – Boxing Results

Manny Pacquiao Promotions rolled into Temecula for their first U.S. show and the place felt wired before a single punch was thrown. Pechanga was packed, loud, and itching to see if the Pacquiao name could pull off a proper U.S. debut. It didn’t disappoint. The action was nonstop, the crowd loved it, and the card delivered more storylines than anyone expected.

Lazaro Lorenzana pushed through the veteran grind of Luis Arias, outworking him across ten rounds. But somehow the main event didn’t own the night. It was the chaos and nerves around Jimuel Pacquiao’s pro debut that everyone kept talking about backstage.

Lorenzana defeats Luis Arias

Lorenzana deserved his shine. The San Diego middleweight pressed from the opening bell. Arias tried to settle but never found that old rhythm. The judges had it wide and nobody argued.



“It was a tough fight getting in there with a veteran,” Lorenzana said. “This fight was a steppingstone. My team and I know we have big fights in the future.”



Confident, grounded, sharp. The kid’s not pretending.

But every time conversation drifted away from Lorenzana, it snapped right back to the co-main. Jimuel Pacquiao’s debut wasn’t polished. It wasn’t clean. And that’s exactly why fans locked onto it. A majority draw with Chicago school teacher Brendan Lally, both lads swinging like neither cared about pacing. Four rounds of nerves, adrenaline, and raw instinct.

Is Jimuel Pacquiao Built For This Pressure Or Not?

Jimuel admitted the chaos hit him hard.

“It made me nervous,” he said. “During my ring walk, all I could think about was how many people were here.”



Still, once the bell rang, he dug in. You could see flashes of his dad’s toughness. You could also see the learning curves ahead.

Manny kept his verdict steady and honest.



“This is good for experience,” he said. “It’s not the ideal outcome, but I know he can do better.”

Classic Pacquiao. Straight, simple, real.

“I’m very proud of my son. I always told Jimuel fighting is not easy and that you need to work hard. My plan is to have him fight on my undercard so I can train with him throughout the whole camp.”

Lally deserves massive credit. The bloke teaches African-American literature and still fought like someone who’s been sparring pros every weekend. Nothing soft about his effort.

Washington, Russell, Bracamontes And The Undercard Movers

Terry Washington shut out Ricardo Astuvilca to win the WBC USA Light Flyweight strap. Sharp, poised, a proper technician.



Jose Russell returned from his only loss with a brutal sixth-round TKO over Saleto Henderson, dropping him three times before the corner had enough.



Bracamontes won a tidy decision over William King.



Mosquera III, Sheldon Payne, Javier Zamarron and Alexis Alvarado rounded out the night with clean wins and no controversy.

MPP’s debut wasn’t about looking pretty. It was about proving they can run a proper U.S. show. Lorenzana looked like a real mover in the middleweight division. Jimuel got thrown into the deep end and learned exactly how unforgiving pro boxing is. That’s good for him. The crowd was loud, rowdy, and loving everything, and you walked out feeling like MPP might actually build something here if they keep matchmaking honest.

Full Results: