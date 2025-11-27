Wood, Warrington Trade Words In Fiery Rematch Staredown

Bitter British rivals Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington, former world champions both, came together earlier today in a face-off ahead of their February 21st rematch. And things were tense, the dislike between the two fighters apparent. It was back in October of 2023 when Wood, behind on points, sensationally turned the fight around by stopping Warrington in the seventh round.

(Credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing)

Now, the rematch having been allowed to simmer, both men know their very careers will be on the line in Nottingham in February. Wood, a former champ at featherweight, warned Warrington, a former two-time world champion – “I’m going to hit you so f*****g hard, I can’t wait,” Wood said to his rival.

Warrington said he was winning the first fight “easily,” before he was tagged by Wood – “I’ve got to make sure the same mistake doesn’t happen again,” he said.

The two engaged in a long face-off, with the tension in the air palpable. Eddie Hearn basically said today that February’s loser will have nowhere to go aside from into retirement; that or face a heck of a long rebuild.

“This fight should have happened a year ago. Warrington was bashing Leigh up, and Leigh turned it around, stopped him,” Hearn said as quoted by ESPN.com. “This is the last roll of the dice. You lose this fight, you’re done. They should both acknowledge that. Careers on the line, bad blood, Nottingham (Wood) against Leeds (Warrington), but most of all, a great fight.”

It should indeed be a great fight, and most likely one that sells out. Who has more left in the tank at this stage – 35 year old Warrington, who is 32-4-1(8) and is coming off an April 2025 win over Asad Asif Khan, this fight following Warrington’s September 2024 loss to Anthony Cacace, or 37 year old Wood, who is 28-4(17) and is coming off a May 2025 stoppage loss to Cacace?

Warrington was banking the rounds last time, and it seemed he was on his way to a decision win. But Wood showed, again, how dangerous a puncher he really can be, at any stage of a fight.

We could witness a domestic classic on Feb. 21st at Motorpoint Arena in Wood’s hometown.